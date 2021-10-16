Advertisement

District 51 to hold career fair Saturday, October 16

R-5 High School, the location of the D51 Career Fair
R-5 High School, the location of the D51 Career Fair
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:54 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - School District 51, the largest employer in Mesa County, is hiring! The district is hosting a career fair tomorrow, October 16 for job seekers to find out more.

The pandemic caused a vacancy in many jobs, and one hit the hardest is the D 51 school district. Right now they range about 50-60 open positions. Since the school year began in August, the district has been in dire need for many positions such as special ed. positions, nutritional services, and school bus drivers.

Anyone looking for a job is invited to come learn about job openings in teaching, special education, custodial positions, nutrition services, subbing, and other departments. Student Transportation of America will also be there to talk about openings for school bus drivers. They will also have teacher prep programs to talk to anyone interested in becoming a teacher.

“There is some growth opportunities within those, said certified recruiting specialist Carter Ness. “One thing we really want to emphasize is that it’s a career fair not just a job fair. You’ll start in a position within the school & grow your way up & build a lengthy career within our school district.”

Ness also says these positions also offer opportunities for advancement. Support staff has gone on to advance & get credentials to get a certified position.

Job-seekers should come prepared to interview for job openings on the spot and bring an up-to-date resume, letter of interest, and any materials needed to fill out a job application.

“One of the cool opportunities we have with our career fair is people are eligible to interview on the spot & they can be offered a position tentatively,” said Ness. “They can come there looking to find out about a position & then leave knowing they got a position secured.”

This fair is also for people looking to make a job change in the future, including current high school and college students.

The career fair hosted by the D51 Human Resources Department is October 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at R-5 High School located at 455 N. 22nd St. in Grand Junction.

I-70 single vehicle rollover accident near Clifton exit
