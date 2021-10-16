Grand Rivers Humane Society formally announces the Joseph Maruca Legacy Fund

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Rivers Humane Society formally announced today the Joseph Maruca Grand Rivers Humane Society Legacy Fund in remembrance of it’s founder.

The goal of this fund is to continue Maruca’s work and honor his memory. Beloved animal rescuer & Physician Dr. Maruca formed Grand Rivers Humane Society in 2005 after spending his weekends driving homeless pets to adoption events. He was driven to ensure that dogs & cats at Mesa County Animal Services found loving homes & protect as many as he could from euthanasia. Grand Rivers takes all dogs, even the injured. Donated funds will ensure the ongoing operations and its ability to address emergency pet needs such as vital surgeries.

