Mesa County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars damaged during pursuit

Johnny Herrera, 52, faces multiple charges related to the incident
Authorities responded to the scene near 33 Rd. and Front St. in Grand Junction, Colo.
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Johnny Herrera, 52, was charged with numerous crimes related to a pursuit involving the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Friday night around 10:30 p.m. Herrera was taken into custody in near 33 Rd. and Front St. in Grand Junction.

According to the sheriff’s office, three patrol vehicles were damaged during the pursuit.

Herrera was transported to the hospital as a precaution before being booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility. A traffic signal pole at 33 Rd. and F Rd. was also damaged in the pursuit. The charges Herrera faces includes criminal attempt of vehicular assault, resisting arrest, and reckless driving, among others.

The chase started after Herrera failed to yield after a sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop, according to the MCSO.

