Slow down, Move Over Colorado hosts an event at the Mesa Mall

By Cristian Sida
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:14 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The nonprofit Slow down, Move Over Colorado hosted an event at the Mesa Mall parking lot on Saturday, where many gathered to learn the importance of road safety.

The organizers wanted to bring awareness to the move-over law. That law is to protect emergency responders, tow operators, fire, police, and rescue.

The event’s mission is to educate people with live demonstrations and an opportunity to meet the people the law is there to protect.

There were also drawings, door prizes, food trucks, and swag bags for the community.

“We’ve had great support from all the local companies around town. A lot of people have come out. We had donations from local businesses for a drawing. We are an official nonprofit, so everything we generate helps us put on other events, as well as supporting all the operators and first responders,” said Kim Hobscheidt, president of Slow Down, Move Over Colorado.

We are told it’s essential to inform yourself about the law. For more information:  What We Do — Slow Down, Move Over Colorado!.

