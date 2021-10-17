Advertisement

Sports Highlights - Saturday, October 16th

Highlights and scores from RMAC Football and Volleyball, plus Varsity Softball and Football.
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:48 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Notable results for Western Slope teams on Saturday, October 9:

NCAA Football

Colorado Mesa 55, Fort Lewis 3

Arizona 0, Colorado 34

RMAC Volleyball

South Dakota Mines 0, Colorado Mesa 3 (25-17, 25-14, 25-14)

Varsity Football

Montrose 42, Vista Ridge 28

Grand Junction 7, Vista Peak 39

Greeley Central 20, GJ Central 25

Varsity Softball Regionals

Loveland 0, GJ Central 14

Lakewood 9, GJ Central 2

Arapahoe 6, GJ Central 6 (Warriors advance to state tournament)

