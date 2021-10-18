3-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Walgreens parking lot; pronounced dead

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Sunday, a 3-year-old boy was struck by a truck in the Walgreens parking lot on 32 Rd. in Clifton.

Colorado State Patrol was called at 3:41 p.m. According to CSP, the child was a passenger in a Ford F-150. He got out of the vehicle and the truck hit him.

He was transported to St. Mary’s in an ambulance. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver is facing charges and received a summons. At this point, it is not clear on what charges.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

