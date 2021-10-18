Advertisement

3-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Walgreens parking lot; pronounced dead

Police Line Do Not Cross
Police Line Do Not Cross
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:48 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Sunday, a 3-year-old boy was struck by a truck in the Walgreens parking lot on 32 Rd. in Clifton.

Colorado State Patrol was called at 3:41 p.m. According to CSP, the child was a passenger in a Ford F-150. He got out of the vehicle and the truck hit him.

He was transported to St. Mary’s in an ambulance. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver is facing charges and received a summons. At this point, it is not clear on what charges.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

