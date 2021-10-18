Advertisement

Colorado to waive college application fees, as part of Colorado Application Days

Three-day campaign to encourage Coloradans to pursue higher education
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:41 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -State leaders announcing all 32 public colleges and universities, along with several private institutions will waive application fees for Coloradans wanting to enroll in college.

The application fees will temporarily be waived Oct. 19-21 as part of the fourth annual Colorado Free Application Days.

“Earning a certificate or degree gives Coloradans the best opportunity to thrive in the profession of their choice,” said Gov. Polis. “Colorado is building back stronger and by eliminating this cost barrier, more Coloradans will have the opportunity to pursue those dreams. We need homegrown Colorado talent and bold ideas to make Colorado better than ever.”

Usually the Free Application Day is a single day, but state leaders decided to extend that to three days in 2021.

“By extending Colorado Free Application Day to Colorado Free Application Days, we’re giving students even more time to pick their path and make a difference in their future,” said Dr. Angie Paccione, Executive Director of CDHE. “With so many options available, whether you go to college, technical school, attend a university, become an apprentice, or join the military, there’s a program in Colorado that will unlock your potential.”

The free application days aim to improve access to further education and training, which is something that state leaders say is increasingly critical for the benefit of Colorado’s economy and workforce.

For more information visit, Colorado Free Application Day and Colorado Applies Month.

