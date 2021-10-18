Flags lowered to honor former Colorado Secretary of State

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Governor Jared Polis ordered all flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise this morning to sunset tonight.

The lowering of flags is to honor the life of Natalie Meyer, former Colorado Secretary of State. Meyer served as secretary from 1983 to 1995.

Her memorial service will be held today at 3 p.m., at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Lakewood, Colo.

