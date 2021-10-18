Advertisement

Flags lowered to honor former Colorado Secretary of State

Flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Monday, Oct. 18.
Stock Photo: Flags fly at half-staff in front of the dome of the Colorado State Capitol while...
Stock Photo: Flags fly at half-staff in front of the dome of the Colorado State Capitol while it is illuminated in red light to remember the more than 1,000 people in the state who have died from the new coronavirus, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Denver. Buildings across the state were lighted red to coincide with a moment of silence at 7 p.m. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:22 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Governor Jared Polis ordered all flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise this morning to sunset tonight.

The lowering of flags is to honor the life of Natalie Meyer, former Colorado Secretary of State. Meyer served as secretary from 1983 to 1995.

Her memorial service will be held today at 3 p.m., at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Lakewood, Colo.

