Advertisement

Freed murderer charged in Florida with slaying of single mom

Eric Pierson is charged with first-degree murder for the slaying of 33-year-old Erika Verdecia....
Eric Pierson is charged with first-degree murder for the slaying of 33-year-old Erika Verdecia. He had been released from prison in September 2020 after serving 27 years of a 40-year sentence for the 1993 beating and strangling 17-year-old Kristina Whitaker.(Source: Florida Department of Corrections)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:15 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - Police have charged a convicted murderer with the slaying of a South Florida woman whose body was found in a canal after being missing for three weeks.

Eric Pierson was charged Saturday with first-degree murder for the slaying of 33-year-old Erika Verdecia. Her stabbed body was found in a suburban Fort Lauderdale canal.

Sunrise police say Pierson confessed to stabbing the single-mother with a screwdriver on Sept. 25.

Pierson had been released from prison in September 2020 after serving 27 years of a 40-year sentence for the 1993 beating and strangling 17-year-old Kristina Whitaker.

In 1985, Pierson broke into a home and slit a woman’s throat. He served four years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to the scene near 33 Rd. and Front St. in Grand Junction, Colo.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars damaged during pursuit
Firefighters helped remove beer from a truck that crashed on 10/15/21.
Firefighters rescue beer in Colorado after runaway semi carrying Coors crashes
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
Mesa County Court Judge rules to remove Tina Peters as Designated Election Official
Hwy 92 closed between Mile Marker 11 and 16.
One confirmed dead in two-vehicle crash in Delta County
A food recall has been issued for canned roast beef with gravy and seafood products.
Mesa County Public Health notifies residents of food recall

Latest News

Authorities say two people in Arkansas died from stab wounds and a third person was shot and...
3 dead following domestic violence incident in Arkansas; police officer injured
A spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department says the officer is in surgery.
Arkansas officer kills 1 after knife attack, 2 others dead
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Amber Alert: Milwaukee police searching for missing 3-year-old boy
Suspicious text message
Grand Junction man receives suspicious delivery fee text message