Grand Junction Fire Department deploys Wildland Team to southern California

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Early Friday evening, the Grand Junction Fire Department Wildland Team deployed Brush 6 to the March Airforce Base in southern California to help assist with severe fire conditions.

The goal of the crew’s deployment is to quickly extinguish fires so they do not grow and burn out of control during serious fire conditions. Brush 6 was assigned to the southeast division in the San Bernardino National Forest to provide initial fire attacks on any fire starts within their region.

They are expected to be gone a maximum of two weeks.

For more information on the GJFD deployment, please call the Community Outreach Office at (970) 549-5800.

