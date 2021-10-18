Advertisement

Grand Junction Fire Department deploys Wildland Team to southern California

The crew is expected to be gone a maximum of two weeks.
Grand Junction Fire Department deploys Wildland Team to Southern California
Grand Junction Fire Department deploys Wildland Team to Southern California(Grand Junction Fire Department)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:18 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Early Friday evening, the Grand Junction Fire Department Wildland Team deployed Brush 6 to the March Airforce Base in southern California to help assist with severe fire conditions.

The goal of the crew’s deployment is to quickly extinguish fires so they do not grow and burn out of control during serious fire conditions. Brush 6 was assigned to the southeast division in the San Bernardino National Forest to provide initial fire attacks on any fire starts within their region.

They are expected to be gone a maximum of two weeks.

For more information on the GJFD deployment, please call the Community Outreach Office at (970) 549-5800.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspicious text message
Grand Junction man receives suspicious delivery fee text message
Police Line Do Not Cross
3-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Walgreens parking lot; pronounced dead
Authorities responded to the scene near 33 Rd. and Front St. in Grand Junction, Colo.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars damaged during pursuit
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
Mesa County Court Judge rules to remove Tina Peters as Designated Election Official
Hwy 92 closed between Mile Marker 11 and 16.
One confirmed dead in two-vehicle crash in Delta County

Latest News

The American flag is set to half-staff at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in...
President Biden orders all U.S. flags to be lowered to honor General Colin Powell
Police Line Do Not Cross
3-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Walgreens parking lot; pronounced dead
Stock Photo: Flags fly at half-staff in front of the dome of the Colorado State Capitol while...
Flags lowered to honor former Colorado Secretary of State
Three-day campaign to encourage Coloradans to pursue higher education
Colorado to waive college application fees, as part of Colorado Application Days