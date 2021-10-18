Kari Sholtes chosen as new D51 board member

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With Paul Pitton resigning, the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education announced Kari Sholtes as his replacement. The D51 school board unanimously agreed to select Sholtes as she is a D51 parent, a professor at Colorado Mesa University, and is a practicing civil and environmental engineer.

She will represent District B, which includes parts of the Redlands, western Orchard Mesa, Gateway, Glade Park, and parts of downtown Grand Junction. Kari, who grew up in Grand Junction says she a proud tiger turned engineer, and believes her perspective can help make a difference. She states, “I think that just having a diversity of thoughts and approaches for problem solving is really critical and if I can support decision making I’d like to approach that from a methodical standpoint which is what we do as engineers.”

School board president Tom Parrish says from the board’s perspective, they do not want everyone to have the same background and she was chosen because he thinks she will provide a unique and diverse perspective.

Kari will be sworn into her new role tomorrow night right before the school board meeting.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.