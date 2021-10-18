President Biden orders all U.S. flags to be lowered to honor General Colin Powell

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Former U.S. Secretary of State, General Colin Powell passed away this morning due to COVID-19 complications amid a cancer battle. To honor his memory, President Joe Biden ordered the immediate lowering of all U.S. flags until sunset on Friday, Oct. 22.

The president’s proclamation reads, “As a mark of respect for General Powell and his life of service to our Nation, I hereby order, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset on October 22, 2021. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.”

To read the president’s full proclamation, please visit whitehouse.gov.

To read our previous article about the passing of General Powell, please visit Former Secretary of State, General Colin Powell, dies at age 84.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.