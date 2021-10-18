Advertisement

President Biden orders all U.S. flags to be lowered to honor General Colin Powell

The flags will be lowered until Friday, Oct. 22 at sunset.
The American flag is set to half-staff at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in...
The American flag is set to half-staff at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in honor of Colin Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, who died from COVID-19 complications. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:02 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Former U.S. Secretary of State, General Colin Powell passed away this morning due to COVID-19 complications amid a cancer battle. To honor his memory, President Joe Biden ordered the immediate lowering of all U.S. flags until sunset on Friday, Oct. 22.

The president’s proclamation reads, “As a mark of respect for General Powell and his life of service to our Nation, I hereby order, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset on October 22, 2021.  I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.”

To read the president’s full proclamation, please visit whitehouse.gov.

To read our previous article about the passing of General Powell, please visit Former Secretary of State, General Colin Powell, dies at age 84.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspicious text message
Grand Junction man receives suspicious delivery fee text message
Police Line Do Not Cross
3-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Walgreens parking lot; pronounced dead
Authorities responded to the scene near 33 Rd. and Front St. in Grand Junction, Colo.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars damaged during pursuit
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
Mesa County Court Judge rules to remove Tina Peters as Designated Election Official
Hwy 92 closed between Mile Marker 11 and 16.
One confirmed dead in two-vehicle crash in Delta County

Latest News

Grand Junction Fire Department deploys Wildland Team to Southern California
Grand Junction Fire Department deploys Wildland Team to southern California
Police Line Do Not Cross
3-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Walgreens parking lot; pronounced dead
Stock Photo: Flags fly at half-staff in front of the dome of the Colorado State Capitol while...
Flags lowered to honor former Colorado Secretary of State
Three-day campaign to encourage Coloradans to pursue higher education
Colorado to waive college application fees, as part of Colorado Application Days