Advertisement

School District 51 Foundation to receive portion of Dillard’s in-store sales on Friday

Funds will go towards the academic growth and achievement of students.
Dillard's
Dillard's((KKCO/KJCT))
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:36 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Friday, Dillard’s will be hosting an in-store shopping event where a portion of in-store sales will go towards the School District 51 Foundation.

Funds will go towards the academic growth and achievement of D51 students.

The shopping event will be this Friday, Oct. 22 during store hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Dillard’s in Mesa Mall. Shoppers are welcomed to stop by the D51 Foundation table located in Dillard’s to pick up swag and speak with D51 Foundation Representatives.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspicious text message
Grand Junction man receives suspicious delivery fee text message
Police Line Do Not Cross
3-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Walgreens parking lot; pronounced dead
Authorities responded to the scene near 33 Rd. and Front St. in Grand Junction, Colo.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars damaged during pursuit
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
Mesa County Court Judge rules to remove Tina Peters as Designated Election Official
Hwy 92 closed between Mile Marker 11 and 16.
One confirmed dead in two-vehicle crash in Delta County

Latest News

With Paul Pitton resigning, The Mesa County Valley School District Board of Education announced...
Kari Sholtes chosen as new D51 board member
Mesa County Sheriff's Office Patrol Vehicle
SWAT team called in to assist Mesa County Sheriff’s Office
The American flag is set to half-staff at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in...
President Biden orders all U.S. flags to be lowered to honor General Colin Powell
Grand Junction Fire Department deploys Wildland Team to Southern California
Grand Junction Fire Department deploys Wildland Team to southern California