Man receives suspicious delivery fee text message

Suspicious text message
By Cristian Sida
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 6:49 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A local viewer contacted the station about a suspicious text message he received that FedEx asked for additional delivery fees.

Brent Seligman, who is expecting a package, clicked on the link the message had embedded and filled out the information, thinking it was authentic since he was expecting a package.

The message asked for an additional delivery fee. Seligman tells us he became hesitant after it asked for an additional cost, which required his card information and immediately contacted FedEx.

“Once I started talking with the agent and saying they wanted 2 dollars and 20 cents to redeliver. He said this was a scam, and I knew something was up,” said Brent Seligman, Grand Junction resident.

The link is no longer responsive.

FedEx states on their website that unexpected requests for money in return for delivery of a package are often warning signs of a scam.

