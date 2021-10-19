Advertisement

Governor Polis announces Colorado free application days

Colorado Mesa University Lowell Heiny Hall
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:34 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Governor Jared Polis announced  today that all 32 public colleges and universities in Colorado, as well as several private institutions will allow students to apply for free for 3 days this week.

The fourth annual Free Application Days will run from Tuesday, Oct. 19 through Thursday, Oct. 21, this year the program has been extended from one day to three days. The purpose is to encourage more Coloradans to begin or continue their education.

“It removes a barrier of an application fee which for us is $40 and it’s for any student that is interested in applying for admission to attend CMU or Western Colorado Community College for the spring 2022 term or the fall 2022 term,” said Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Management at CMU Kim Medina.

To watch Governor Polis’ announcement, visit https://cdhe.colorado.gov/cofreeappdays

To view a list of all participating institutions and instructions for fee waiver codes, visit https://cdhe.colorado.gov/sites/highered/files/Colorado%20Free%20Application%20Day%20Instructions_2021_0.pdf

