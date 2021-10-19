Advertisement

One person injured in an early morning rollover crash in Grand Junction

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Crash on Riverside Parkway
Crash on Riverside Parkway(Photo courtesy: Dave Jones)
By Adam Woodbrey and Madelynn Fellet
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:46 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One person was injured this morning after a single vehicle rollover crash on Riverside Parkway near Las Colonias Park.

An adult male was driving eastbound on Riverside in an SUV when he crashed around 5:30 a.m. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Sheriff's Office Patrol Vehicle
SWAT team called in to assist Mesa County Sheriff’s Office
Police Line Do Not Cross
3-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Walgreens parking lot; pronounced dead
Suspicious text message
Grand Junction man receives suspicious delivery fee text message
With Paul Pitton resigning, The Mesa County Valley School District Board of Education announced...
Kari Sholtes chosen as new D51 board member

Latest News

Delta County Health Officials say the number of positive COVID-19 cases has increased...
Delta County Health officials seeing a spike in positive COVID-19 cases
Colorado Mesa University Lowell Heiny Hall
Governor Polis announces Colorado free application days
CMU University Center
Mesa County Workforce Center and CMU team up to connect students and local workforce
The Grand Junction City Council held a workshop Monday afternoon and evening.
Grand Junction City Council holds budget workshop, finalizing plan for funding