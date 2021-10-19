One person injured in an early morning rollover crash in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One person was injured this morning after a single vehicle rollover crash on Riverside Parkway near Las Colonias Park.

An adult male was driving eastbound on Riverside in an SUV when he crashed around 5:30 a.m. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

