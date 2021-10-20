Downtown Grand Junction looking ahead at plans for 2022

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction’s Downtown Business Improvement District is planning on some new mural projects and a food truck court for the upcoming year. The district is eyeing plans for 2022 as the city finalizes its budget.

Downtown Grand Junction is where a number of local, mom-and-pop businesses are located. Business owners and employees are saying downtown is a focal point for the Grand Junction community.

Cierra Applegate is the store designer for a Robin’s Nest of Antiques downtown. According to her, events downtown, like the farmer’s market, do a lot to bring energy and community to the area. “It’s been fun to just, you know, see everybody get back out there. The farmer’s market this year was awesome. I definitely think that the businesses are starting to really benefit from the things that the [Downtown Development Authority] is doing.”

Locally-owned businesses like a Robin’s Nest line Main St. Applegate says the place where she works, like many of its neighbors, offers something visitors and residents might not always find at bigger, chain stores. She explained that in the area along Main St., there are “Lot’s of just local businesses that are really really cool to check out. Lot’s of galleries and downtown events that are really starting to pick up and I guess, provide the community a really awesome place to live work and play.”

Trudi Wagner, owner of Board Fox Games, which is also located downtown, shared that that the artwork in the area helps define the space and put it on the map. “It also keeps it unique and unique to Grand Junction, and so, I’ve heard so many comments from people who have come here from out-of-town just saying what a beautiful downtown we have and how wonderful it is. Without that art work, I don’t know that we’d hear those comments,” said Wagner.

Coming up next downtown is the Spooktacular on Saturday, October 23, from 3 to 5 p.m., The event will have trick-or-treating among other activities, bringing more foot traffic and potential business to Main St.

Downtown Grand Junction is also in talks with Epic Rides to bring back the Grand Junction Off-Road mountain bike event in May of 2022.

