Advertisement

Early Childhood Education Director’s Certificate scholarship opportunity

Family at Canyon View Park
Family at Canyon View Park(Natasha Lynn)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:52 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Partnership for Children and Families, in collaboration with the Mesa County Workforce Center announced a scholarship opportunity to earn an Early Childhood Education Director’s Certificate at no cost.

The one year certification course begins January 10, 2022 but applications are due November 1, 2021. There is a shortage in childcare directors & a high need for childcare facilities which can’t be opened without a director. Which is why this scholarship is being offered, so additional facilities can open.

“Our hope is that we can help meet that demand that’s out there right now with the workforce & open up additional classrooms & also open additional centers,” said Mesa County Workforce Center Director Curtis Englehart. “If someone’s looking to open up a quality, licensed childcare center in Mesa County & is struggling to figure out the staffing piece, this will hopefully address a huge portion of that.”

This scholarship is open to Mesa County residents only. To apply, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdtItYijLixypkDbwJLQG4oLCun0qIAVYto32w-VCrQ8btYIA/viewform?fbclid=IwAR1nACdLBhM6_hkr1a-hjfkMo_xRhMp3l4n6_WvkJzXcUJ4gqj74C6LBdGg and submit the form. You may also call (970) 683-6672 with questions.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Sheriff's Office Patrol Vehicle
SWAT team called in to assist Mesa County Sheriff’s Office
Police Line Do Not Cross
3-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Walgreens parking lot; pronounced dead
Suspicious text message
Grand Junction man receives suspicious delivery fee text message
Crash on Riverside Parkway
One person injured in an early morning rollover crash in Grand Junction
With Paul Pitton resigning, The Mesa County Valley School District Board of Education announced...
Kari Sholtes chosen as new D51 board member

Latest News

Mesa County Public Health Covid-19 testing site at the fairgrounds
Mesa County Public Health moves testing site back to fairgrounds
Western Region One Source sign outside the main building
Veterans Resource Tour and Town Hall Meeting
Mesa County Sheriff's Office Patrol Vehicle
SWAT team called in to assist Mesa County Sheriff’s Office
Plaque award given to DJ Dickey at the podium during Tuesdays Hometown Hero event
Lions Club holds hometown hero event