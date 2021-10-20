Advertisement

Family files lawsuit after Colorado Springs girl died on an amusement park ride called the Haunted Mine Drop

Exterior of Haunted Mine Drop
Exterior of Haunted Mine Drop(CBS Denver)
By Tony Keith and Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Lawyers on behalf of the family of a Colorado Springs girl who died on an amusement park ride have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the park.

Wongel Estifanos was 6 when she tragically died in early September while riding the Haunted Mine Drop at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado.

Dan Caplis Law Firm filed the suit late Wednesday morning. The firm sent the following statement to 11 News,

11 News obtained copies of every Certificate of Inspection for the ride since it first opened, all which show it has been in compliance with all regulations and passed all inspections. The most recent check was just three months ago. According to the amusement park’s website, the attraction sends riders dropping 110 feet and requires guests to sign a liability waiver.

According to a state report, ride operators did not notice 6-year-old Estifanos was sitting on top of both seat belts.

“This fatal accident was the result of multiple operator errors, exacerbated by several factors,” part of the report reads. Click here to read the full report or scroll to the bottom of this article.

A GoFundMe was set up to raise money for the family and has raised more than $78,000 as of Oct. 19.

