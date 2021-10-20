Advertisement

Report: Facebook planning to change its name

FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:33 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new name for Facebook?

According to the tech news site The Verge, Facebook plans to announce its new name next week.

The report says the company wants to be known for more than social media.

Facebook also owns Instagram and WhatsApp. The move would position all three platforms under one brand.

The reported rebranding comes as Facebook faces criticism from regulators around the world over its business practices.

A company spokesperson said they are not commenting on the report, calling it “rumor or speculation.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Sheriff's Office Patrol Vehicle
SWAT team called in to assist Mesa County Sheriff’s Office
Crash on Riverside Parkway
One person injured in an early morning rollover crash in Grand Junction
Police Line Do Not Cross
3-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Walgreens parking lot; pronounced dead
This photo started circulating on social media with claims teachers were taping masks to...
Investigation underway after alleged claims teachers were taping masks to students’ faces at a Colorado Springs school
Suspicious text message
Grand Junction man receives suspicious delivery fee text message

Latest News

A vehicle passes beneath state Route 37, in Cranston, R.I., early Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021....
Graves of some who died at Rhode Island institutions lie under highway
Five things parents should know as the FDA process to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to...
White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks in Times Square after he toured the grand...
NYC requiring COVID-19 vaccine for police officers, firefighters, city workers
Access to COVID-19 boosters may be expanded, according to a CNN source.
Booster age may be lowered to 40, reports say