Colorado Supreme Court denies appeal made by Tina Peters

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An appeal made by Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters to be reinstated as the county’s Designated Election Official has been denied.

Last Wednesday, District Court Judge Valerie J. Robinson officially removed Peters as the county’s Designated Election Official.

Peters and her Attorney Scott Gessler sought to overturn the judge’s decision and made an appeal to the Colorado Supreme Court. They were denied. The court declined to take up Peters’ case, allowing Robison’s ruling to stand.

