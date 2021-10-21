Advertisement

Colorado Supreme Court denies appeal made by Tina Peters

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters(KKCO/KJCT)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:38 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An appeal made by Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters to be reinstated as the county’s Designated Election Official has been denied.

Last Wednesday, District Court Judge Valerie J. Robinson officially removed Peters as the county’s Designated Election Official.

Peters and her Attorney Scott Gessler sought to overturn the judge’s decision and made an appeal to the Colorado Supreme Court. They were denied. The court declined to take up Peters’ case, allowing Robison’s ruling to stand.

