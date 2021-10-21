Advertisement

Marching band competition happening today at Stocker Stadium

By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:15 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -If you happen to be near Lincoln Park today, you can probably expect to hear a lot of music, as marching bands from across the Western Slope will gather at Stocker Stadium as part of the Colorado Bandmasters State Qualifying Marching Band Festival.

Bands will compete in front of a eight-judge panel as they try to earn their spot in the Colorado Bandmasters Association State Marching Band Festival, happening at and of the October and early November.

Visitors will also have a chance to see guest performers, the CMU Marching Stampede.

District 51 officials say the event is expected to draw thousands of students and spectators to Grand Junction and as such, parking at Lincoln Park will be very limited all day. Visitors are asked to avoid parking at the 12th street entrance, as that is intended for people with disabilities.

The marching band festival starts at noon and runs until 3:30 this afternoon at Stocker Stadium. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the stadium, starting at 10:30. Tickets for adults are $12, $7 for students and active military and seniors over 60. Children under age five are free.

