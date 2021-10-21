Overnight closure: I-70 Glenwood Canyon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An overnight closure for I-70 Glenwood Canyon will begin tonight at 10 p.m. and will end tomorrow morning.

The overnight closure is in place for I-70 eastbound traffic between Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) and Exit 133 (Dotsero). It will begin at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21 and end at 6 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, the following morning. Westbound lanes will not be affected by the closure and will remain open.

These overnight closures allow for crews to conduct emergency permanent repairs at Blue Gulch (Mile Point 123.5) which suffered extensive damage due to mud and debris slides earlier this summer.

The following detour information is provided by cotrip.org: “Travelers should utilize CO-13, US-40, and C0-9 as the alternate route during the closure. CO-82 Independence pass is not a recommended alternate route and is restricted to vehicles under 35′ in length.”

To view a map of the detour route in place for the overnight closure, please visit maps.cotrip.org.

