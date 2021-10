GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Roice-Hurst Bio:

Buffy is a 6-month-old girl with plenty of puppy energy! She loves to run and play with other dogs and is working hard on learning her basic commands with our behavior team. She’d be a great fit for someone active who likes to go on runs or hikes and is looking to add another dog to their home.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.