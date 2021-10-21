Veteran hearing from VA Health Care System and contractors on resolving case issues

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - According to Grand Junction veteran Scott Lyons, one of his medical bills for approved referred care outside of the VA Western Colorado Health Care System has not been paid for in over a year.

Since KKCO 11 News ran a story about this situation on Monday, he is saying he has been in further contact with the businesses responsible for coordinating bill payment for care outside of the VA system -- TriWest Health Alliance and the Community Care Network. He has been told that the VA and its contractors are working towards a resolution for him.

For more information about the VA’s community care consult process, click here.

