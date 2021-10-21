Veterans charity event

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A mini stand down for military veterans took place at the Western Region One Source.

The event organizers offered essential items for veterans, including clothing, shoes, hygiene products, blankets, food, and other necessities.

The majority of items were collected from community residents, and more than 150 people attended the event.

“Everything was donated. There were a few items that were donated from the VA, but the community donated the items. We’ve been collecting items for this event for the last seven months,” said Len Ladue, veteran.

This event normally takes place at the hospital, but due to COVID issues, they had to relocate. It was a one-day event.

