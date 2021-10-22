Broadband internet coming to Collbran

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Thanks to a grant from The Mesa County Federal Mineral Lease District, the town of Collbran will be getting fiber optic broadband internet. During the pandemic the town of Collbran found that their internet service was inadequate and couldn’t fill the needs of the schools, hospital, or support new businesses that wanted to settle in the area.

Access to better internet makes it so children will obtain a stronger education. While students were doing remote learning last year, stable internet was vital. Not only that, but telehealth has become essential as well for those who can no longer do in person visits at their local hospital.

The broadband will have a positive and long-term result for the businesses and residents of Plateau Valley as they hope more businesses come to the area to help support growth. Recently the town of Collbran lost business opportunities because they could not support their online needs.

The money for the grant comes from oil and lease drilling and then the funds are used to be put directly back into Mesa County. The broadband will benefit the entire Plateau Valley including Mesa, Powderhorn, Molina and Vega State Park.

