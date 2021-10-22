CPW is expanding Highline Lake State Park as more visitors are expected

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Changes are coming to the Highline State Park as the Colorado Parks and Wildlife says it’s purchased 178 acres to expand the park.

The addition would add more day use camp sites, trails and habitat areas along the west side of the of the park. The CPW says the additional space would relieve congestion as more people come to the parks.

“The continued increases in visitation over the past few years really pushed our limits on capacity and became a huge issue,” said Highline Lake State Park Manager Alan Martinez. “During the summer months, we were closing the park most weekends because we were at capacity. The additional day-use areas and parking on the west side will alleviate some of the pressure we’ve had.”

The CPW plans to implement a phased approach in adding a number of campsites on the west side. Right now the park has 38 sites in the campground, which are booked every weakened from mid-March through the end of October. The park’s trail system will also be expanded and wetland improvements will also be made. 38 acres are to be set aside for wildlife habitat and food plots.

Right now officials say over the next three months they’ll be working on a development plan which would provide a better timeline for when the new park areas and features will be open to the public.

