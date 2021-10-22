Free Covid rapid tests offered to D51 students and staff

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health is now offering Binax rapid tests for COVID-19 as of today for District 51 staff and students who are experiencing one or more symptoms of COVID-19.

If you or your student visit the MCPH testing site at the fairgrounds to take a Binax test, be sure to tell staff that you are there for a school-related rapid test. The tests will be offered free of charge. You will be able to wait at the fairgrounds and receive your results on site and share them with your school within 15 minutes.

The fairgrounds site is open Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Binax tests will be available as long as supplies last each day. PCR testing which takes 24 to 48 hours will continue to be available to all community members at both the MCPH and COVIDCheck Colorado testing sites.

