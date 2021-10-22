Glenwood Springs science teacher named 2022 Colorado Teacher of the Year

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A science teacher at Glenwood Springs Middle School, in the Roaring Fork School District, was named Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year. Autumn Rivera currently teaches sixth grade and has been for nine years. She is also an adjunct professor in the education department at Colorado Mountain College.

Joel Hathaway, principal of Glenwood Springs Middle School, said Rivera’s classroom is a place of deep learning and a source of joy. “Students are excited about science because she is excited about science,” he said. “Her students are engaged in authentic learning experiences that provide an opportunity to both learn and make a difference in the world. Autumn’s impact at Glenwood Springs Middle School is immense - she leads us all by example. She takes risks and tries new things, plans and executes schoolwide initiatives, keeps our focus on how our decisions impact students, and consistently values wellness and belonging for all.”

Upon receiving this title, Rivera will represent the teachers of Colorado. She will be honored at the White House with a special ceremony, as well as be given the opportunity to go to NASA’s Space Camp. Rivera will also become a member of the Colorado Education Commissioner’s Teacher Cabinet.

“I am honored to announce that Autumn Rivera is our state’s next Teacher of the Year,” said Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes. “In a time where it is more important than ever for students to feel supported in and out of the classroom, Ms. Rivera goes above and beyond to build trusting relationships with her students and their families. We have heard firsthand from her school community how inspired they are by Ms. Rivera’s passion for science, her dedication to the teaching profession and her commitment to equity. I am ecstatic to work with her during her journey as our Colorado Teacher of the Year!”

Rivera earned her Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Master of Arts in Teaching Secondary Science from Colorado College in Colorado Springs. She also earned a Master of Arts in Education Leadership from University of Colorado in Colorado Springs in 2015. To read the full press release detailing Rivera’s bio, please visit cde.state.co..us/autumnrivera.

For more information about Colorado’s Teacher of the Year program, please visit cde.state.co.us/teacheroftheyear.

