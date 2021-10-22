Advertisement

Last chance to request a mail-in voting ballot

The last day to request a mail-in voting ballot is Sunday, Oct. 24. Voter Service and Polling Centers will open at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25 to begin in-person voting.
Stock photo - In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo mail-in ballots for the 2020 General Election...
Stock photo - In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo mail-in ballots for the 2020 General Election in the United States are seen before being sorted at the Chester County Voter Services office in West Chester, Pa. A new study finds the expansion of mail voting did not benefit Democrats or increase turnout. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:48 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Sunday, Oct. 24 is the last day to request a mail-in voting ballot for the Nov. 2021 election. The Mesa County Elections Office is encouraging residents who do wish to mail-in their ballot to update their address on their voter registration using the following link: govoteColorado.gov.

In the case that a resident’s address is correct, but they did not receive a ballot or they need a replacement ballot, they can get a replacement ballot in-person at one of the available Voter Service and Polling Center’s beginning Monday, Oct. 25.

Mesa County VSPCs open at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25 and close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Mesa County VSPC Information:

  • Locations:
    • Dinosaur Journey Museum (located at 550 Jurassic Ct., Fruita, CO 81521)
    • Mesa County Central Services (located at 200 S. Spruce St., Grand Junction, CO 81501)
    • Palisade Community Center (located at 120 W. 8th St., Palisade, CO 81526)
  • Hours:
    • Monday, Oct. 25 - Friday, Oct. 29 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
    • Saturday, Oct. 30 (8 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
    • Sunday, Oct. 31 (CLOSED)
    • Monday, Nov. 1 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
    • Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 2 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

“We want to make sure every eligible citizen has the opportunity to vote,” said Wayne Williams, Mesa County Designated Election Official. “We’ve already received 14,020 ballots and our bipartisan judges have already reviewed signatures and accepted 13,880 ballots for processing.”

Voters who failed to sign, failed to include required identification, or whose signatures did not match, have been mailed a letter giving them the opportunity to cure. “Colorado’s signature review process works – as a County Clerk I mailed a cure letter to my own daughter because her signature had changed and she was able to ensure her ballot was counted,” noted Williams.

To update your voter registration and request a mail-in voting ballot, please visit govoteColorado.gov.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

