Mandatory 10-digit local dialing begins this weekend for 970 area code

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Individuals with a 719 or 970 area code used to not be required to dial the full 10-digit number in order to call someone, instead only the last seven digits were required. Beginning this Sunday, individuals with a 719 or 970 number will now be required to type the full 10 digits to make a call.

This is due to an announcement made by the Federal Communications Commission back in July 2020, approving “988″ as the three-digit abbreviated dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

In April 2021, the FCC urged 719 and 970 residents to begin the transition of typing all 10-digits instead of seven.

Timeline for Transition to 10-Digit Dialing:

Beginning October 24, 2021 , consumers must dial 10-digits (area code + telephone number) for all local calls. On and after this date, local calls dialed with only 7 digits may not be completed, and a recording will inform you that your call cannot be completed as dialed. Consumers must hang up and dial again using the area code and the 7-digit number.

Beginning July 16, 2022, dialing “988″ will route calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

To contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, please dial 1 (800) 273-8255 (TALK). Beginning July 16, 2022 you may dial 9-8-8 instead.

