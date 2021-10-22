GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The marching bands return to Stocker Stadium with their musical instruments, colorful uniforms, and fun performances to compete for a spot in the finale. In front of a panel of ten judges to earn their spot to the Colorado Bandmasters Association State Marching Band Festival.

The panel of judges looks at the music, visuals, individual performances, and overall performance to see if the bands will qualify for the finals.

“There are music judges, and they are going to be judging everything for general effects over the overall performance, and then there are also individual music judges, which are on the field checking out how each student is playing. We have the same thing for visuals, so they’re looking at the show and how each person is marching overall as an individual as an overall presentation. Then they put those together and see how well the music lines up with the performance aspect,” said Kathy Joseph, D51 music coordinator.

On Friday and Saturday, October 29 and 30, the final competitions will occur at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs for Class 4A and 5A bands and Monday, November 1 at the Colorado State University-Pueblo for Class 1A to 3A.

