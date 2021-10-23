CMU Board of Trustees holds Investiture Ceremony for President John Marshall

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The CMU Board of Trustees held an Investiture Ceremony for President John Marshall Friday afternoon.

’It’s been such an honor to get to come alongside our community, faculty, staff, students, our alumni,” said CMU President John Marshall. “It’s really been a special day to get to be a part of that.”

The purpose of the ceremony was to celebrate and welcome President John Marshall assuming his new role. It’s the first ceremony of its kind in CMU history and was symbolic of where the new president is taking the university moving forward.

“It’s really a renewal,” said CMU Board of Trustees Chair Alison Griffin. “Of a commitment to the values, the mission, our goals as a university, and it was an opportunity to honor President Marshall with his transition to leadership.”

This ceremony was the last stop in a month long series of events and panels called the Maverick Momentum Tour. In which President John Marshall and the board of trustees toured around the state of Colorado to connect with alumni and stakeholders as well as tell the CMU story.

During the ceremony, Board of Trustees Chair Alison Griffin spoke about her experience at CMU as a student, and how student needs change moving through life such as issues in higher education.

“When we were in Denver along the front range had the opportunity to hear directly from Governor Polis,” said Griffin. “Not only about his vision for post secondary education in the state, but also his enthusiasm & excitement for what we’re doing at CMU.”

Former President Tim Foster spoke about his own experience in the role and how he thinks Marshall is the perfect person for this position right now.

“It’s definitely what the community needs,” said CMU Student Trustee Aaron Reed. “Somebody that is well spoken, very approachable, a good leader. I think those are the main things that will drive the community towards CMU. Because I think a community is as strong as their leader. And I believe John Marshall is an amazing leader & that’s gonna show.”

At the end of the ceremony, President Marshall was presented with the chain of office by former president foster, a necklace that each president of the Universty wears. Following Board of Trustees Chair Alison Griffin’s placement of the chain on Marshall, he gave his speech. Focusing on his vision for the university, emphasizing diversity, change & growth.

“As we think about our role, more engagement with the community, more engagement with students,” said CMU President John Marshall. “It’s such an honor to be able to be a part of the university that I love, I’m an alum, & yeah pretty special day.”

To find out more about the Maverick Momentum Tour which the Investiture Ceremony was a part of, visit https://www.coloradomesa.edu/maverick-momentum-tour/index.html

