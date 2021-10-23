Advertisement

Stop the Mandate protest at Community Hospital

Stop the Mandate group
Stop the Mandate group((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:55 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The protest was organized by the Stop the Mandate group here in Grand Junction. Their goal is to stop the state board of health mandate that requires health care workers to be vaccinated by November 1.

We talked to one protestor who said she’s not anti-vaccination but supports choice in the matter.

“The division of the vaccinated and unvaccinated. I don’t think it’s appropriate for people to just walk up to people and ask if they’re vaccinated or unvaccinated. I surely do think it’s nobody’s business even to ask the question,” said Darlene Leinberger, protestor.

When the state mandate was first announced back in August, health officials across the valley said the mandate was essential to better serve the community by preventing the possible spread of COVID-19 to patients and other employees.

