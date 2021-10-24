GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Clifton resident voices her concern about her living situation, which she said has gotten out of hand.

Melissa Hoffman said her apartment unit is sinking-- the walls are separating from the floor.

The situation has gotten worse after the pipes raptured last week and flooded the place.

She said this has been going on for two and a half months now and states she has reached out to her landlord about the situation numerous times, but not many repairs have been done to the unit, which she said they desperately need.

Hoffman said it’s affecting the entire complex, and many of them don’t have anywhere else to go if the living situation continues this way.

“She did try getting us to leave, but that was two and a half months ago, and we would be out in the streets, literally, and that is what I’ll be facing, said Hoffman.

Hoffman said she’s on a fixed income, as she’s disabled and doesn’t have the resources to get another place, like many of her neighbors who are facing the same issue.

We did reach out to the landlord for a comment, but we have not heard back.

