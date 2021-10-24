CMU hosts Homecoming Parade in Downtown

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Music and floats filled the streets of Downtown Grand Junction in the annual CMU Homecoming Parade, where students were able to flaunt the colors of gold and burgundy in school spirit.

Carson Collins, a junior at CMU, says homecoming preparations began back in August.

“We’ve been working really hard around the clock to plan the parade. We’ve got a community, foundation, people coming out here alumni association,” said Collins.

Alum Kasia Iwaniczko MacLeod, who took part in the celebration as a panel judge for best float.

“So, overall, we’re judging creativity, theme, school spirit, and overall everything that is meant and represented in homecoming, MacLeod”.

Over 20 floats at the parade, which represented various sports teams, clubs, and organizations.

“I am thankful for everybody that came out today to participate in the parade,” said Collins.

The winner of best float will be awarded a cash prize of 1000 dollars.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.