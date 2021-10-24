The Monumental Beer Works hosts Craft and Carve

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Monumental Beer Works hosted Craft and Carve, which allowed event-goers to celebrate the October holiday by carving a pumpkin and sipping on their favorite craft beer.

The family-oriented event brought community members together to drink and put their artistic skills to the test.

There were contests held to determine who has the elite pumpkin carving skills. This is Monumental Beer Works’ second year hosting this event.

Laura Fischer, the owner, mentions that they’ve been very community-focused since they launched back in 2020 and that many more fall-related events are coming soon.

“We have lots of other fall activities to look forward to, as well especially moving into the other holiday seasons. We always have something going on,” said Fischer.

We are told they intend to host another pumpkin carving event for next year.

