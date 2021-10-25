Caprock Academy dedicates their new playground Saturday afternoon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Charter School Caprock Academy dedicated their new playground and unveiled their donor sign Saturday afternoon.

This playground was funded and built during the pandemic through volunteers and Caprock dollars raised. The playground features 3 play areas including a Gaga pit which was built by local Boy Scout, Roland Galvan, as his eagle scout project. The playground compliments Caprock’s building expansion which added over 60,000 square feet that houses 24 classrooms, larger band and choir rooms and an auxiliary gym.

