CDOT to resume work on I-70 with new daytime work hours

Westbound lanes reduced to one lane in Summit County
Work resumes on I-70, CDOT says expect delays
Work resumes on I-70, CDOT says expect delays(KKCO)
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:11 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Colorado Department of Transportation is resuming work on the westbound lanes of I-70 between Silverthorne and Frisco as crews work to repave the interstate.

Starting today work begins every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday as long as weather permits. The westbound lanes will be reduced to one lane as crews continue their work. The eastbound lanes are not expected to be affected. The new schedule is expected to last through the end of November or even early December.

CDOT says drivers should plan for an extra 30 minutes of travel time as they travel westbound. Drivers should expect longer delays during the heavier traffic hours. CDOT is also asking divers to slow down in the construction zone and obey the posted speed limits.

For an alternate route, CDOT says drivers can take U.S. Highway 6 Loveland Pass, but should be prepared for remote mountainous terrain with limited services.

