Covid surge taking toll on Montrose regional health

Montrose Reginal Health is reporting a surge of COVID-19 cases and high patient numbers in the...
Montrose Reginal Health is reporting a surge of COVID-19 cases and high patient numbers in the ER, forcing more patient transfers and longer wait times. The hospital, which also serves Ouray County, has been so full that patients have been transferred out of state for intensive care unit beds because they’re not available for transfer in the region.(KKCO)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Montrose Reginal Health is reporting a surge of COVID-19 cases and high patient numbers in the ER, forcing more patient transfers and longer wait times. The hospital, which also serves Ouray County, has been so full that patients have been transferred out of state for intensive care unit beds because they’re not available for transfer in the region.

About one-third of patients coming into the emergency room have symptoms requiring COVID or respiratory testing. In the last month the hospital has been operating at 105 to 110% of its capacity and seven COVID related deaths have been reported.

To increase capacity, Montrose Regional has already implemented some changes by adding hallway beds in the emergency room to speed up response times. However, the hospital recently ran out of positive pressure machines and high-flow oxygen machines, which are two types of life-saving respiratory support systems.

While the increase in COVID cases is currently the biggest factor as to why the ICU is full, all patients are affected by the longer wait times, capacity issues and transfer challenges. The hospital is also currently looking at trying to open six more ICU beds by converting other spaces.

