Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition cancels Medicaid event in Grand Junction

Mesa County Workforce Center
Mesa County Workforce Center(Natasha Lynn)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:01 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition, an organization founded to implement the Americans with Disabilities Act throughout Colorado, has cancelled their upcoming event this week.

The organization was going to hold their community meeting at the Mesa County workforce center Thursday to hold a presentation on upcoming changes to Medicaid. Their staff consists of mostly disabled individuals and their target audience is made up of vulnerable people with disabilities. They say they cancelled their event for safety reasons because of the county’s high Covid case counts and low vaccination rates.

”We just want to make sure everybody’s safe, especially with winter coming,” said CCDC Membership Coordinator Lacey Stein. “According to the experts, everybody’s assuming rates will increase everywhere because we’ll be indoors more. But protecting our staff is really important to us, that’s literally what we do everyday is advocate for people with disabilities.”

The organization says they want this to be an in-person event because they know some community members do not have internet access. They plan on rescheduling for early next year when Covid cases have gone down.

