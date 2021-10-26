Mesa County Elections Office provides overview of procedures, security measures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County’s Designated Election Official Wayne Williams, who also served as Colorado’s Secretary of State from 2015 to 2019, gave an in-depth look at security protocols and more at the Mesa Co. Elections Office to candidates, their representatives, and the media on Monday afternoon.

Williams explained, “In Colorado there is a paper ballot record of your vote, and that is the final and ultimate arbiter of how someone voted, [it] is that actual paper ballot.”

He also outlined the various methods in place at the elections office to ensure a fair and accurate election. Among those are bipartisan teams along every step of the way. “So throughout the process we will be using bipartisan judges, both Democrats, Republicans, making sure that everything is conducted from picking up the ballots from the drop box, that’s done by a team of bipartisan judges. Every step of the counting is done that way.”

Points raising during Monday’s meeting included the fact that tabulation is done by systems disconnected from the internet. Also, risk-limiting audits using a random sample of paper ballots compared to digital result records help confirm that counts are accurate.

In regards to mail-in ballots with signature discrepancies, Williams explained that, “Every ballot that is returned to us we are checking to make sure the signature matches on that envelope. If it does not match, we’re letting the voter know, we’re sending them a letter, we’ll also send them an email if we have an email for them, letting them know that they have until eight days after the election to cure that deficiency.”

The elections office expects to start posting unofficial results shortly after polls close on Election Day.

The Mesa Co. Board of Commissioners have also contracted with Clear Ballot Group, Inc. to audit the election results, and arranged for a hand count as well, to ensure vote totals are accurate.

