Mesa County polling centers now open to voters

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Polling centers in Mesa County are open to voters as of Monday.

Voters can visit the Palisade Community Center, the Dinosaur Journey museum in Fruita, and the Mesa Co. Central Services building in Grand Junction to cast their ballots. Voters can also drop off mail-in ballots or vote in-person at those locations. Before Election Day, polling centers are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p-m on weekdays. On Saturday, they are open from 8 a.m. to noon. They will be closed on Sunday.

According to Mesa Co. Election Supervisor Sheila Reiner, ”It’s an exciting time when the polls are actually open. The election judges have worked really hard to get prepared for today, and welcome the voters in. So I would just say it is an exciting time, and we’re ready to serve, and before you know it this election will be over and we’ll be reporting results.”

On Election Day, November 2, polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

