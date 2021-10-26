Mesa County Public Health now offering immediate scheduling for COVID-19 boosters

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health is now offering immediate scheduling for COVID-19 boosters. Appointments can be scheduled for the first, second, or third (booster) dose online as well as over the phone.

Those who are eligible to receive their booster dose include individuals who:

Are 65 years and older.

Live in a long-term care facility.

Are 18-64 years old and are at high risk of severe COVID-19

Are 18-64 years old and are at high risk because of where they live or work.

Have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for their initial dose.

MCPH recommends the following timeline for receiving a booster dose:

If an individual has received Pfizer or Moderna for their first two doses they should receive their booster dose at least six months after their second dose of vaccine, no matter what vaccine product they receive as a booster.

If an individual received Johnson & Johnson for their initial dose, they should receive their booster dose at least two months after their first dose, no matter what vaccine product they receive as a booster.

Vaccinations occur at the Community Services Building located at 510 29 1/2 Rd.

Vaccination hours:

Sunday - Tuesday (closed)

Wednesday - Friday (1 - 5 p.m.)

Saturday (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Mobile clinics will also offer vaccinations. Click here to view the schedule for upcoming mobile clinics.

If you are unable to complete online scheduling or prefer to make an appointment over the phone call (970) 248-6900. Individuals who are more comfortable communicating in Spanish should call the Mesa County Public Health Spanish-language line at (970) 255-3700.

For more information, please visit health.mesacounty.us. To schedule your appointment online, please visit scheduling.mesacountyhealth.com.

