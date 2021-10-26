Regional Asbestos donates time & materials to homeless housing project

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Regional Asbestos is giving back to help Catholic Outreach’s new project called the Mother Teresa Place to create more housing for the homeless in Grand Junction.

Regional Asbestos is donating time and materials to mitigate asbestos in a home recently purchased by Catholic Outreach for their new homeless housing project called Mother Teresa Place.

“It’s a pretty exciting, heart touching & fun project for our company to be a part of,” said Regional Asbestos owner Shaun Witkamp.

Catholic Outreach is planning to make Mother Teresa Place a 40 unit apartment unit consisting of three different buildings on Ute Avenue in Grand Junction.

“There’s over 1,000 homeless people in Grand Junction & a lot are elderly or disabled & tend to get abused on the streets,” said Witkamp. “This gives them a safe place to be.”

Catholic Outreach says Mother Teresa Place is different from their other homeless shelters because it will house a vulnerable population of people living on the streets with critical, chronic disabilities. It’s also different from the others because it will be a controlled access property.

“What people don’t realize is we’ve got women on the street in wheelchairs, men on the street in wheelchairs, amputees, people with mental illness on the street, and their vulnerable to others,” said Grand Valley Catholic Outreach Director of Development & Communication Beverly Lampley. ”It gives them hope that maybe one day they won’t be homeless & they’ll have a place to go.”

The first building purchased has nearly 900 sq. feet of asbestos in the flooring and walls. Under state regulation, the asbestos needs to be properly mitigated before the building can be demolished and rebuilt. Catholic Outreach hopes to complete the entire project for move in by the end of 2022.

“One of the things that tug at my heart for the company was a lot of our employees have been involved with Catholic Outreach,” said Witkamp. “Whether they’ve used resources or been able to volunteer over the years. So it’s a nice full circle for us to give back that may’ve helped them in the past.”

