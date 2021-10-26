Advertisement

Work continues on I-70 Business Loop, drivers can expect traffic impacts

Temporary Roundabout to be installed, drivers can expect traffic holds.
Temporary Roundabout to be installed, drivers can expect traffic holds.(Photo courtesy: CDOT)
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Tonight CDOT crews will be installing a temporary roundabout on the I-70 Business Loop at 1st and Grand Avenue in Grand Junction, as work continues on the road way.

Crews will be moving the existing roundabout to a new location within the intersection. Drivers can expect temporary traffic holds during the roundabout construction.

Crews are also continuing their work on concrete finishing on Broadway and the westbound lanes of the I-70 Business Loop. The southwest entrance of the Grand Central Shopping Plaza will be closed. However, the shops can be accessed by taking the new U.S. 6 frontage road, which can be reached by taking Mulberry St. or eastbound I-70B.

Traffic on Mulberry St. in front of Monumental Brewing will also be a single-lane, with alternating traffic.

When driving on I-70B from Main St. up to American Way, traffic will continue to be in a head-to-head configuration in the eastbound lanes.

Finally, North 1st St. will still be closed between I70B and Chipeta Way until the project’s winter shutdown is scheduled.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoffman residency
A Clifton resident voices her concerns about her living situation
Approximately 27 acres of property at 3260 D ½ Road will be purchased to build a new Clifton...
Mesa County signs contract to purchase property for new Clifton Community Campus
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows...
Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement
Mesa County Sheriff's Office makes arrests in vehicle theft
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigates social media threats to Central High School
Work resumes on I-70, CDOT says expect delays
CDOT to resume work on I-70 with new daytime work hours

Latest News

Fraud Friday 10-22-21
Fraud Friday 10-22-2021
Storm causes power outage to school.
Oak Grove Elementary School closed today due to power outage
Mesa County Workforce Center
Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition cancels Medicaid event in Grand Junction
The Dinosaur Journey Museum in Fruita, Colo. is one of Mesa County's polling centers.
Mesa County polling centers now open to voters