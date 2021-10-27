Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Help identify burglary suspect

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:13 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 8:30 p.m., a call was made to the Grand Junction Police Department to report a burglary at the apartments located at 1100 North Ave.

The caller reported he was walking out of his bedroom and saw an unknown male exiting through the front door of his apartment. The victim quickly realized a MacBook computer, Black-Under Armor backpacks, school books, wallets, keys, and other personal items belonging to him and his roommates were missing. The estimated cost of stolen goods is around $3,000.

Surveillance footage of the suspect shows a white male, wearing a light-colored trench coat, black hat, and black pants with a blue t-shirt. The footage also captured the suspect trying door handles to several apartments before entering.

To read the full report, please visit 241stop.com/crimeoftheweek. To submit a tip, please visit 241stop.com or call Crime Stoppers at (970) 241-7867 and reference case number #2001-00053607.

