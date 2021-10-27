Advertisement

The Fire Department invites the community to the Ambulance Service Community Forum

Ambulance Service Community Forum
Ambulance Service Community Forum((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Fire Department invites the community to the Ambulance Service Community Forum at the Rock Church next Tuesday, November 2, from 6 to 7 p.m.

They will discuss the current and future plan for ambulance and EMS service, which is 80 percent of what the fire department does.

The Grand Junction Fire Department wants to share with the community what strategic choices they are making during the expansion.

“You know it’s always important to us to have good response time, especially in life-threatening emergencies. We also try to be fiscally responsible with taxpayer money, and so when you look at a combination of call volume and types of calls and drive times to make sure we are offering the best service we can,” said Ellis Thompson-Ellis, community outreach specialist.

The floor will be open to questions, concerns and input. We were told it is vital for the community to take part because the fire department is here for the community.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximately 27 acres of property at 3260 D ½ Road will be purchased to build a new Clifton...
Mesa County signs contract to purchase property for new Clifton Community Campus
Shortage in flavored whiskeys at Fisher's Liquor Barn due to the supply chain shortage
Impact of supply chain shortage on Grand Valley local businesses
Temporary Roundabout to be installed, drivers can expect traffic holds.
Work continues on I-70 Business Loop, drivers can expect traffic impacts
Mesa County Public Health now offering immediate scheduling for COVID-19 boosters
Mesa County Public Health now offering immediate scheduling for COVID-19 boosters
Grand Junction Police Department COW 10/27/2021
Crime Stoppers: Help identify burglary suspect

Latest News

Enstrom Candies
President of Enstrom Candies has been inducted into the Candy Hall of Fame
Grand Junction Police Department
GJPD Traffic Enforcement Operation
A senior at Fruita Monument High School is making a lasting impression before she graduates.
Fruita Monument senior fights pink tax
Mesa County Sheriff's Office: Help identify individuals
Sheriff’s office: Help identify these individuals