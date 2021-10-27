President of Enstrom Candies has been inducted into the Candy Hall of Fame

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Candy Hall of Fame recognizes the achievements of industry leaders around the globe and has for 50 years now.

Doug Simons was one of the ten inductees of the Class of 2021.

Simons says he is proud to be a part of the Candy Hall of Fame, recognizing his work to grow his candy company to great heights through his four-decade career.

“To be nominated and accepted into the hall of fame is quite an accomplishment. It wasn’t even something I was thinking about, and I hadn’t thought about it; someone nominated me, and I was inducted this year, and it’s just a real honor. I’ve been at the candy company for 42 years, and I’ve worked hard and represented our industry in a number of different capacities and boards and organizations, etc. SO, to be recognized by your peers for your career is quite something. It was a great honor and a privilege to be inducted into the hall of fame. It’s a very humbling experience,” said Doug Simons, president of Enstrom Candies.

The induction ceremony took place last weekend in Tampa, Florida.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.